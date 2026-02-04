Anthropic announced on Wednesday that its artificial intelligence assistant Claude will remain entirely ad-free, taking a firm stance as OpenAI prepares to test the integration of ads in ChatGPT. The start-up, founded by former OpenAI researchers, said it wants to preserve the integrity of interactions with users, arguing that introducing sponsored links into a personal conversational space would be "inappropriate" and "out of place".



Unlike OpenAI, which is exploring new monetization models to support its sizable financial commitments, including infrastructure contracts exceeding $1,400bn in 2025, Anthropic is relying exclusively on paid subscriptions and enterprise contracts to fund Claude's development. The strategy entails accepted trade-offs, the company acknowledged, while saying it aims to stand apart through transparency and the neutrality of the content generated.



To illustrate this strategic choice, Anthropic launched its first advertising campaign for the Super Bowl. Two television spots, aired before and during the game, carry an unambiguous message: "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude." The positioning marks a break with the dominant business models in tech, which rely heavily on digital advertising, as seen at Google or Meta. Anthropic is seeking to differentiate itself in a rapidly taking shape generative AI market, where approaches to funding and the user experience are becoming a key criterion for distinction.