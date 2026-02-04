Anthropic announced on Wednesday that its artificial intelligence assistant Claude will remain entirely ad-free, taking a firm stance as OpenAI prepares to test the integration of ads in ChatGPT. The start-up, founded by former OpenAI researchers, said it wants to preserve the integrity of interactions with users, arguing that introducing sponsored links into a personal conversational space would be "inappropriate" and "out of place".
Unlike OpenAI, which is exploring new monetization models to support its sizable financial commitments, including infrastructure contracts exceeding $1,400bn in 2025, Anthropic is relying exclusively on paid subscriptions and enterprise contracts to fund Claude's development. The strategy entails accepted trade-offs, the company acknowledged, while saying it aims to stand apart through transparency and the neutrality of the content generated.
To illustrate this strategic choice, Anthropic launched its first advertising campaign for the Super Bowl. Two television spots, aired before and during the game, carry an unambiguous message: "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude." The positioning marks a break with the dominant business models in tech, which rely heavily on digital advertising, as seen at Google or Meta. Anthropic is seeking to differentiate itself in a rapidly taking shape generative AI market, where approaches to funding and the user experience are becoming a key criterion for distinction.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.