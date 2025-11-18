On Tuesday, Anthropic announced a major strategic partnership with Microsoft and Nvidia, including a $30bn commitment to purchase computing capacity on Azure. The agreement also includes a $5bn investment from Microsoft and $10bn from Nvidia in the artificial intelligence startup, co-founded by former OpenAI researchers. This aims to support the development of Claude models and ensure Anthropic has sustainable access to the computing power needed to support its rapid growth.

The initial contract covers computing capacity of up to one gigawatt. Nvidia will contribute its Vera Rubin and Grace Blackwell architectures to optimize Anthropic's specific workloads, while Microsoft will consolidate its position with Azure as the central platform for industrial-scale AI. This partnership illustrates the three companies' shared ambition to accelerate the performance and adoption of advanced artificial intelligence solutions in a highly competitive market.

This strategic move marks a turning point for Microsoft, which is expanding its partnerships beyond its historic collaboration with OpenAI, in which it holds approximately 27% of the commercial structure valued at $135bn. By partnering with Anthropic, Microsoft is diversifying its technological support while enhancing the appeal of Azure. For Anthropic, the agreement represents a crucial lever for securing the resources necessary for its expansion, at a time when global demand for computing capacity is exploding in the AI sector.