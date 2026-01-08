Antin Enters Clinical Trials Market with Acquisition of Emsere

Antin Infrastructure Partners announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Dutch investment fund and family office Gryphion to acquire Emsere, a specialist in the rental of medical equipment notably used in the conduct of clinical trials.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/08/2026 at 04:53 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Based in Leiden, Netherlands, Emsere supplies contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical laboratories with devices ranging from centrifuges and vital signs monitoring tools to cardiovascular and respiratory monitoring systems, imaging equipment, and cardiopulmonary exercise testing solutions.



Founded in 1996, Emsere boasts a portfolio of more than 13,000 products that can be delivered to over 100 countries, both through its own distribution centers and through third-party logistics partnerships. Its clients include six of the world's ten largest pharmaceutical companies as well as seven of the top ten global CROs.



This investment—the eighth made by Antin's Mid Cap Fund I, which has a budget of €2.2 billion—is part of the infrastructure-focused fund's strategy to target small to mid-sized investments in established infrastructure companies in Europe and North America, across the energy and environment, digital, transport, and social infrastructure sectors.



The transaction is expected to be finalized during the first half of the year.