Antin Infrastructure Partners Acquires Vigor Marine Group

Antin Infrastructure Partners has announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Vigor Marine Group, a provider of maintenance, repair, overhaul, manufacturing, and maritime services for the U.S. maritime sector.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/04/2026 at 08:02 am EST

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Vigor Marine Group operates shipyards and manufacturing facilities in Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Diego, and Norfolk. The company generated nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2024 and employs approximately 2,700 people.



Antin will partner with Vigor Marine Group to expand capacity across its five sites, accelerate the company's efforts to drive innovation in the maritime sector, and further develop a skilled workforce to meet growing demand.



This marks the seventh investment from Antin's flagship Fund V, valued at $11.8 billion, which focuses on long-term investments in established infrastructure businesses in North America and Europe.



The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized in 2026. Francesco Valente, CEO of Vigor Marine, and his U.S.-based management team will continue to lead the company.