Antin Infrastructure Partners announced on Thursday that it had entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Matawan, a French company that aims to simplify the use of public transport through connected ticketing.



The investment fund points out that this would be the seventh investment made by its 'NextGen Infrastructure I' fund, which has a financing capacity of €1.2bn and focuses on innovative technologies and ecological transition.



Founded in 2012, Matawan provides its services to more than 330 transport networks in six countries in Europe and North America.



The company has developed a comprehensive cloud-based mobility platform focused on intermodality (bus, tram, train, bicycle, ferry), which also optimizes supply and demand using artificial intelligence while providing information to passengers and operators.



Antin, which has not disclosed the financial terms of the transaction, explains that the deal should give Matawan the means to accelerate its development in Europe and North America.



The acquisition should to be done and dusted by the end of the year.