Antin Infrastructure Partners shares first rose over 3% after, in its interim report, the company announced an interim dividend of €0.36 per share (totaling €64.5m), to be distributed on November 14.



Although its underlying EPS fell by 10% to €0.31 in H1, its underlying EBITDA just fell by 5.2% to €79.7m, exceeding market expectations by 7%, Jefferies says.



The broker points out that revenues, up 1% to €148.2m, exceeded the consensus by 2%, while adjusted operating expenses were 4% lower at €69m.



To reflect negative currency effects, Antin says it is adjusting its underlying EBITDA forecast for FY 2025, now expecting it to be "around €160m", rather than "above €160m".