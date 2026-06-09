Antitrust authority clears Paprec's takeover of Pizzorno
Pizzorno Environnement reports that the French Competition Authority approved, on June 4, the planned sale by the Pizzorno-Devalle family of a 30.64% stake in Pizzorno to the Paprec Group at a price of 62.50 EUR per share. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming days.
Following the completion of this deal, Paprec will hold 50.64% of the share capital and 50.02% of the voting rights in Pizzorno. It will continue to act in concert with the Pizzorno-Devalle family, which will retain 21.18% of the capital and 30% of the voting rights, thereby becoming the second-largest shareholder in the waste management group.
Paprec, acting in concert with the Pizzorno-Devalle family, will file a mandatory simplified tender offer with the AMF for Pizzorno shares at a price of 62.50 EUR per share in the coming weeks. There is no intention to implement a squeeze-out procedure.
Groupe Pizzorno Environnement is one of the French largest environmental services suppliers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- waste collection, transportation, sorting and cleaning (83.5%): household, commercial, and industrial waste collection, compaction, pressing, and truck transportation services, dumpsters placed at industrial sites for removal of waste to sorting platforms, etc. The group also offers sanitation services (sewer and septic tank cleaning, clean and dirty water system maintenance, pumping for cisterns, basements, and other inundated sites, etc.) and industrial cleaning (services for commercial spaces, malls, offices, public buildings);
- waste processing (16.5%): operation of storage and processing facilities for household garbage, industrial wastes, slurries and slag.
France accounts for all net sales.
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