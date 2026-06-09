Antitrust authority clears Paprec's takeover of Pizzorno

Pizzorno Environnement reports that the French Competition Authority approved, on June 4, the planned sale by the Pizzorno-Devalle family of a 30.64% stake in Pizzorno to the Paprec Group at a price of 62.50 EUR per share. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following the completion of this deal, Paprec will hold 50.64% of the share capital and 50.02% of the voting rights in Pizzorno. It will continue to act in concert with the Pizzorno-Devalle family, which will retain 21.18% of the capital and 30% of the voting rights, thereby becoming the second-largest shareholder in the waste management group.



Paprec, acting in concert with the Pizzorno-Devalle family, will file a mandatory simplified tender offer with the AMF for Pizzorno shares at a price of 62.50 EUR per share in the coming weeks. There is no intention to implement a squeeze-out procedure.