The Chilean group, which is listed in London, announced a modest 1% increase in copper production in Q3 and anticipates annual production at the lower end of its target range (660,000 to 700,000 tons).



With 161,800 tons produced in the quarter, cumulative production for the nine months reached 476,600 tons, up 2.8% compared to 2024. Antofagasta, which operates four mines in Chile, plans to meet growing demand related to energy and the green transition.



Annual investments have been revised downwards to $3.6bn from $3.9bn due to the depreciation of the Chilean peso.



This cautious forecast highlights the tensions on global copper supply, with prices hovering around the record high reached last May, not far from $11,000 per ton.



The stock is now stable in London after the figures, at 2,636 GBX. For AlphaValue, the production forecasts are disappointing, "as the markets were willing to pay a massive premium for the Chilean mining company... Indeed, although the figures are not bad at all, with the stock trading at a 2025 P/E of 38x this is excessive in our opinion."