Antofagasta's copper mines delivered a steady second quarter, but the company will need a much stronger second half to meet its annual targets. Production was broadly unchanged from the first three months of the year, while rising fuel and material costs exposed the continuing pressure on the mining industry.

Antofagasta produced 142,000 tonnes of copper in the second quarter, 1% less than in the previous three months and 11% below the level recorded a year earlier. First-half production fell by 9% to 285,000 tonnes, mainly because of weaker output at Los Pelambres and Centinela, its two most important mining operations.

Some of the shortfall was technical rather than permanent. Around 7,000 tonnes of copper processed at Los Pelambres remained in inventory following extended maintenance on a concentrate pipeline. The company expects to recognise this production during the second half.

But there is still a lot to be done. Antofagasta has retained its full-year production target of 650,000 to 700,000 tonnes. Reaching the bottom of that range would require output of 365,000 tonnes in the second half, nearly 30% more than in the first.

Management expects production to rise in each of the remaining quarters as more ore is processed and copper grades improve. Ore grade measures how much metal is contained in the rock being mined. Higher grades generally allow miners to produce more copper without a comparable increase in work or cost.

Investors appeared unconvinced by the unchanged forecast. Antofagasta's shares fell by more than 3% in London following the report, making them the weakest performer in the FTSE 100 in early trading.

Gold softens the cost blow

The company's underlying costs are moving in the wrong direction. Cash costs before income from by-products rose to $2.94 per pound of copper in the second quarter, up 6% from the previous quarter. Diesel, sulphuric acid and other essential materials became more expensive, while a labour agreement at Centinela added a one-off charge.

Across the first half, these costs rose by 23% compared with the previous year. Antofagasta consequently increased its forecast for full-year costs before by-product income to between $2.40 and $2.60 per pound.

The picture looks better after accounting for gold and molybdenum, which are produced alongside copper and sold separately. These revenues effectively reduce the cost attributed to each pound of copper. Thanks to stronger by-product prices, first-half net cash costs fell by 8% to $1.22 per pound.

This benefit weakened during the second quarter as realised gold prices declined. Net costs rose to $1.36 per pound, 26% higher than in the first quarter. Antofagasta nevertheless kept its annual net-cost forecast unchanged at $1.15 to $1.35 per pound, counting on higher copper output to spread expenses over more tonnes later in the year.

The first-half cost improvement did not come from cheaper or more efficient copper production. It came from the value of other metals. By-product income provides useful protection, but it can fluctuate with commodity prices and is not entirely under management's control.

A large investment cycle

Antofagasta is spending heavily to expand production and secure the future of its mines. Capital expenditure is expected to reach $3.4bn this year, with major projects at Centinela and Los Pelambres due to complete commissioning in 2027.

The second concentrator at Centinela is the centrepiece of the growth programme. A concentrator separates valuable copper minerals from mined rock. Adding another facility should increase the amount of ore the operation can process and support higher group production over the longer term.

At Los Pelambres, the company is expanding its desalination facilities and replacing parts of its concentrate pipeline. These investments reflect a broader challenge facing Chilean mining. Copper deposits are often located in dry regions where water is scarce, making access to reliable supplies increasingly important.

Antofagasta also approved a $900m water project at Zaldívar. The mine will use treated wastewater from the city of Antofagasta, allowing it to move away from continental water from mid-2028. The project could help extend the mine's life to 2051, although that longer future will also depend on permits and the economics of the deposit.