According to the medical imaging specialist, his career is defined by deep expertise in complex and regulated industrial environments, extensive experience in corporate governance, and a broad international track record.

For over a decade, Antoine Fady served as CEO of Flint Group, a global player in printing materials and solutions, where he 'led the group through major phases of strategic transformation, restructuring, and value creation.'

He previously held several executive management positions at ICI and subsequently Akzo Nobel, notably within the European paints and coatings divisions. He also brings experience as a non-executive director and board chair, specifically at Roquette and XSYS.

Furthermore, the AGM appointed three new directors representing the majority shareholder: Emmanuelle Louvet (replacing Nicolas Louvet), Vincent Dagommer (succeeding Marc Massiot), and Olivier Guerbet (replacing Carine Dagommer).