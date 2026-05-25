Antoine Fady appointed Chairman of the Board at Guerbet
Following its Annual General Meeting on May 22, Guerbet announced the appointment of Antoine Fady as Independent Director and Chairman of the Board. This appointment concludes his tenure as a non-voting observer (censeur), a role he had held since March 11.
According to the medical imaging specialist, his career is defined by deep expertise in complex and regulated industrial environments, extensive experience in corporate governance, and a broad international track record.
For over a decade, Antoine Fady served as CEO of Flint Group, a global player in printing materials and solutions, where he 'led the group through major phases of strategic transformation, restructuring, and value creation.'
He previously held several executive management positions at ICI and subsequently Akzo Nobel, notably within the European paints and coatings divisions. He also brings experience as a non-executive director and board chair, specifically at Roquette and XSYS.
Furthermore, the AGM appointed three new directors representing the majority shareholder: Emmanuelle Louvet (replacing Nicolas Louvet), Vincent Dagommer (succeeding Marc Massiot), and Olivier Guerbet (replacing Carine Dagommer).
Guerbet is a European leader in producing and selling contrast products for medical imaging. The group's products make it possible to visualize different organs and the lymphatic and vascular systems of the human body by making them opaque. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- X-ray imaging products (54.4%);
- MRI products (32.1%);
- other (13.5%): contrast products for echography and nuclear medicine, fine chemicals products.
At the end of 2024 the group had 8 production sites located in France (4), the United States (2), Ireland and Brazil.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (43.8%), Americas (29.7%) and Asia (26.5%).
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