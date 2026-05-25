Antoine Fady appointed Chairman of the Board at Guerbet

Following its Annual General Meeting on May 22, Guerbet announced the appointment of Antoine Fady as Independent Director and Chairman of the Board. This appointment concludes his tenure as a non-voting observer (censeur), a role he had held since March 11.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/25/2026 at 02:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the medical imaging specialist, his career is defined by deep expertise in complex and regulated industrial environments, extensive experience in corporate governance, and a broad international track record.



For over a decade, Antoine Fady served as CEO of Flint Group, a global player in printing materials and solutions, where he 'led the group through major phases of strategic transformation, restructuring, and value creation.'



He previously held several executive management positions at ICI and subsequently Akzo Nobel, notably within the European paints and coatings divisions. He also brings experience as a non-executive director and board chair, specifically at Roquette and XSYS.



Furthermore, the AGM appointed three new directors representing the majority shareholder: Emmanuelle Louvet (replacing Nicolas Louvet), Vincent Dagommer (succeeding Marc Massiot), and Olivier Guerbet (replacing Carine Dagommer).