The acquisition also includes the Nutaaq pipeline, capable of transporting up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, the state's primary oil transport network. APA expects these assets to enhance its operational flexibility and facilitate future exploration, drilling, and development projects on the North Slope.

The group plans to drill one exploration well and one appraisal well during the 2026-2027 winter season. Upon completion of the transaction, expected by the end of 2026, APA will hold approximately 487,000 gross acres in the eastern North Slope, thereby reinforcing its long-term growth potential in Alaska.