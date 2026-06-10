APA has announced the acquisition of Savant Alaska for approximately $70m to strengthen its presence on Alaska's North Slope. The deal notably includes the Badami oil facilities, which boast a production capacity of approximately 40,000 barrels per day, along with strategic midstream infrastructure designed to support the group's future development in the region.

The acquisition also includes the Nutaaq pipeline, capable of transporting up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, the state's primary oil transport network. APA expects these assets to enhance its operational flexibility and facilitate future exploration, drilling, and development projects on the North Slope.



The group plans to drill one exploration well and one appraisal well during the 2026-2027 winter season. Upon completion of the transaction, expected by the end of 2026, APA will hold approximately 487,000 gross acres in the eastern North Slope, thereby reinforcing its long-term growth potential in Alaska.