APAR Industries posted resilient growth and market leadership for Q1 26, reflecting strong domestic demand and robust export momentum. Management's strategic investments and efficient execution place the company well for further expansion, operational excellence and an enhanced competitive edge. The company continues to leverage its diversified portfolio and innovation-driven approach to sustain outperformance and future scalability.

APAR Industries Limited was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is a leading manufacturer in the electrical and engineering sectors, in the top 10 of the lubricants industry and the largest exporter and producer of renewable and specialty cables. The company has over 2,056 employees and operates in over 140 countries. It has a comprehensive range of over 350 products including conductors, cables, specialty oils, polymers, and lubricants, serving industries such as power, telecom, and automotive. POWEROIL, APAR Shakti, APAR Anushakti, APAR Mahashakti, APAR EBXL, APARPRENE and APAR Fire Protekt are some of the prominent APAR Industries brands.

The company operates in three segments: Conductor division (51.0% of Q1 26 revenue), Cable division (26.0%), and Specialty Oil and Lubricant division (23.0%). The company’s geographic segmentation comprises a mix of Domestic business (68.4% of Q1 26 revenue) and International Exports (31.6%).

Domestic business led Q1 26 top-line

APAR Industries Limited released its Q1 26 results on July 9, 2025, posting 27.3% y/y increase in revenue, reaching INR51.0bn, driven by 43.9% y/y growth in Conductor division, propelled by robust product mix and growth in volumes, followed by 36.3% y/y growth in Cable division, fueled by 69.7% y/y growth in exports and 19.7% y/y growth in domestic cable business.

In addition, the consolidated domestic business grew by 38.3% y/y, while exports grew by 8.5% y/y, supported by a strong 111.3% y/y US revenue growth. The conductor division witnessed a volume growth of 17.5% y/y to 57,132 metric tons and Specialty Oil and Lubricant division experienced 8.1% y/y growth in volumes, reaching 1,49,497 kiloliters.

EBITDA grew 27.3% y/y to INR5.0bn, with its margin expanding to 9.8%, thanks to high margin orders execution and a solid volume uptick. Net income rose by 29.9% y/y to INR2.6bn, with its margin expanding 10bp to 5.2%. The company reported a flat Debt/Equity ratio of 0.1x whereas the Net Fixed Asset Turnover ratio expanded 71bp to 11.8x, while ROE rose by 310bp to 22.7%.

APAR Industries’ expansion strategy

On May 22, 2025, APAR Industries committed INR13.0bn for capital expenditure, including INR8.0bn for establishing a new cable manufacturing facility, INR3.0bn to expand conductor production capacity by around 10% to 25,000 metric tons per year, and INR2.0bn to build a new storage terminal for transformers and specialty oils at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). This investment aims to strengthen operations across India and the UAE, optimize supply chain efficiency, scale up bulk exports, expand storage capacities and target a doubling of cable business revenue to INR100.0bn, surpassing the company’s transformers and specialty oils segment by FY26, while supporting future growth and competitiveness. This allocation will be funded through a balanced equity and debt mix of INR6.5bn each.

Solid upward trajectory

APAR Industries has posted a revenue CAGR of 25.9% over FY 22-25, reaching INR186.0bn, driven by solid performance in its conductor and cable segments. In addition, premium exports to the US, diversification, and operational efficiency bolstered by strong domestic demand fueled top-line growth.

EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 42.2% over the same period, reaching INR15.7bn, with its margin expanding from 5.8% to 8.4% over the same period. Net income increased at a CAGR of 47.4% to INR8.2bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching INR6.2bn from INR134.0m, supported by rising cash inflow from operations, increasing from INR2.4bn to INR12.9bn. This led to rise in cash and cash equivalents, growing from INR2.5bn to INR6.9bn, resulting in an improvement in its gearing ratio, which declined from 18.7% in FY 22 to 13.0% in FY 25. In addition, profitability ratios improved: ROA rose from 4.9% to 8.7% and ROE increased from 16.5% to 19.6% over the same period.

In comparison, Polycab India Limited, a local peer, reported a slightly lower revenue CAGR of 22.5% to INR224.0bn over FY 22-25. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 33.0% to INR29.4bn, and the margins expanded from 10.3% to 13.1%. Net income rose at 30.5% CAGR, reaching INR20.2bn.

Valuation upswing

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of approximately minus 9.1%. In comparison, Polycab India’s stock delivered returns of 5.4% over the same period.

APAR Industries is currently trading at a P/E of 35.2x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of INR240.9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 25.0x but lower than that of Polycab India’s P/E of 45.2x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 19.2x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBITDA of INR18.0bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.4x but lower than that of Polycab India (30.7x).

APAR Industries is monitored by four analysts, with three having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of INR9,931.8, implying a 17.2% upside over the current market price.

These views are supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 16.0% over FY 25-28, reaching INR290.3bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 17.6% to INR25.3bn, with margin of 8.7%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 20.7% to INR14.4bn. Likewise for Polycab India, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 18.7% and a net profit CAGR of 19.2% over FY 25-28.

Overall, APAR Industries has demonstrated strong historical performance through consistent revenue growth, margin expansion, and improved operational efficiency across its diversified business segments. The company's bold capital expenditure plans and strategic investments position it well for sustained growth and market leadership in the electrical and engineering sectors. APAR Industries’ robust fundamentals, expansion strategy, and innovation-driven approach support a positive long-term outlook with significant potential for value creation

However, the company faces potential risks from volatility in raw material prices, notably aluminum, copper, and crude-linked inputs, as well as exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations due to its import-heavy procurement and global operations. In addition, the company’s vulnerability to evolving environmental regulations, such as carbon taxes and energy costs, could affect its operational and financial performance.