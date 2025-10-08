Aperam shares rose 6% in Amsterdam following the European Commission's proposal to establish a new instrument to address the negative effects of global overcapacity on the European steel sector.
The steelmaker says it fully supports Brussels' approach of setting import quotas at a level that reflects the historical share of imports on the European market before the artificial increase caused by global overcapacity.
In addition, Aperam welcomes its decision to impose a 50% tariff on imports exceeding these quotas, a measure it considers necessary to protect the European market from trade diversions.
Finally, Aperam supports the proposal to introduce a "melt and pour" rule of origin, which it says will improve traceability, ensure transparency on the real origin of imported steel, and help prevent circumvention of the new measures.
Aperam S.A. is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.
Aperam S.A. has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam S.A. has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap.
With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam S.A. places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelTM certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.
