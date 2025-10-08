Aperam shares rose 6% in Amsterdam following the European Commission's proposal to establish a new instrument to address the negative effects of global overcapacity on the European steel sector.

The steelmaker says it fully supports Brussels' approach of setting import quotas at a level that reflects the historical share of imports on the European market before the artificial increase caused by global overcapacity.

In addition, Aperam welcomes its decision to impose a 50% tariff on imports exceeding these quotas, a measure it considers necessary to protect the European market from trade diversions.

Finally, Aperam supports the proposal to introduce a "melt and pour" rule of origin, which it says will improve traceability, ensure transparency on the real origin of imported steel, and help prevent circumvention of the new measures.