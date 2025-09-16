APi Group posted a strong performance in Q2 25, driven by robust growth in both revenue and profitability. The company benefited from strategic acquisitions, pricing improvements, and rising demand in inspection, service, and monitoring segments. Its safety services segment showed notable momentum, supported by expansion in elevator and fire protection systems. At the Jefferies Industrial Conference, APi outlined its long-term growth strategy, including margin improvement and platform scaling. Positive analyst sentiment, strong returns, and favorable valuation metrics further reinforce its growth outlook.

APi Group Corporation is a business services provider of fire and life safety, security, elevator and escalator, and specialty services in over 500 locations worldwide, headquarters in New Brighton, Minnesota. It has around 29,000 employees. Its segments include Safety Services and Specialty services. The Safety services segment focuses on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection services, elevator and escalator, HVAC, and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The work performed within this segment spans across industries and facilities and includes commercial, education, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and special-hazard settings.

The Specialty Services segment offers a range of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. Its services include engineering and design, fabrication, installation, and others. The company has two reportable segment – Safety services (74.4% of FY 24 net sales), and Specialty services (25.6%).

Strong Q2 25 performance

API posted record net sales of $2bn in Q2 25, reflecting a 15% y/y increase driven by acquisitions, strong project revenue growth, pricing improvements, and growth in inspection, service, and monitoring revenues. The safety services segment reported a 22% y/y increase driven by recent acquisition. In addition, operating income increased to $170m in Q2 25 from $130m in Q2 24, reflecting a 30.8% y/y increase. Net profit increased by 11.6% y/y reaching $77m.

Expansion plans highlighted at Jefferies

On September 3, 2025, APi Group presented at the Jefferies Industrial Conference, highlighting strong demand for its inspection and monitoring services despite macroeconomic challenges. The company reported a backlog exceeding $4bn, covering approximately 12 months of operations, and projected 54% of FY 24 revenue from inspection services. APi also aims for a 16% consolidated margin in the medium term and is expanding its elevator business into a $1bn platform.

Acquisitions spark earnings surge

API group reported a strong performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 21.2% to reach $7bn, driven by strategic acquisitions, including Chubb Fire & Security. EBIT rose to a CAGR of 50.8% to reach $480m, with margins expanding from 3.5% in FY 21 to 6.8% in FY 24. Net income increased at a CAGR of 74.6% to reach $250m, with a margin of 5.6%.

The company experienced an increase in ROA from 1.8% in FY 21 to 3.8% in FY 24. In addition, the ROE of the company also increased from 2.4% to 8.6% in the same period.

In comparison, Mastec Inc, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 15.7%, reaching $1.2bn over the period FY 21-24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 1.6% to $440m over the same period.

Positive analysts’ sentiment

Over the past 12 months, the company has delivered a positive return of approximately 53.4%. In comparison, MasTec Inc delivered a higher return of around 72.1%.

API Group is currently trading at a P/E of 37.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $0.9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 31.4x but less than MasTec Inc (41.2x). In addition, the company is trading at an EV/EBIT of 17.9x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $920m, which is higher than the 3-year average of 13.5x but less than that of MasTec Inc (25.1x).

API Group is liked by 10 analysts, with all having “Buy” ratings for an average target price of $41, implying 16.3% upside potential from its current trading level.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an expected revenue CAGR of 7.1% over FY 24-27, reaching $8.6bn and EBIT CAGR of 11% to $1.1bn, with a margin of 13% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 103.1%, reaching $566.2m, with EPS expected to increase to $1.4 in FY 27 from negative $0.6 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate net profit CAGR of 59.5% for MasTec Inc over FY 24-27.



Overall, API Group has consistently demonstrated strong operational performance, with notable growth across its safety, specialty, and industrial services segments. The company benefits from a diversified service portfolio and a substantial base of recurring revenue, which enhances its resilience and positions it well for long-term success. Strategic initiatives, including key acquisitions and operational streamlining, have further strengthened its market presence and global capabilities.

However, the company faces risks such as integration challenges from acquisitions, economic uncertainty including inflation and currency fluctuations, and intense competition in the safety and specialty services sectors. These factors could impact its ability to maintain growth, operational efficiency, and market leadership in a rapidly evolving business environment.