The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulations, the acquisition of sole control of Kelvion Thermal Solutions and Mangrove GermanCo (Kelvion) in Germany by Apollo Capital Management in the US.



The transaction mainly concerns the market for heat exchange and cooling solutions.



The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, as the companies are not active in identical or vertically related markets.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.