Apple has announced the acquisition of the Israeli startup Q.ai, which specialises in artificial intelligence applied to audio. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Founded by Aviad Maizels, who also founded PrimeSense (acquired by Apple in 2013), Q.ai was backed by several top-tier investors, including GV, Kleiner Perkins and Spark Capital. Although it has yet to launch a product, the startup was developing communication-enhancement technologies, according to the limited information available.



The move fits Apple's strategy of making targeted acquisitions of specific technologies that can be quietly integrated into its products. Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, welcomed Q.ai's team, describing it as an asset for the brand's future audio innovations. The acquisition comes as Apple faces pressure to accelerate progress in artificial intelligence, particularly as rivals push ahead with next-generation models.



In particular, Q.ai could enhance smart features in AirPods, which already include AI-based tools such as live translation and adaptive noise reduction. Last month, Apple also struck a partnership with Google to integrate certain Gemini models into its Apple Intelligence services. The deal further strengthens an AI roadmap that Tim Cook recently said he wants to accelerate through strategic acquisitions.