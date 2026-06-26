Indeed, Europe's Stoxx Europe 600 is once again outperforming the S&P 500 in 2026, with a gain of 8.1% against 7.5% for the US benchmark. June has so far been negative for the broad US index, down 2.9%, while its European equivalent is up 2.3%.
It is worth taking stock of the forces at work as the year nears its halfway point. On the positive side for equities, the US economy remains resilient, consumers are still spending, and corporate earnings are growing at a brisk pace. Added to this are the vast sums being poured into AI-related sectors, especially the upstream parts of the chain, such as chips, hardware and energy, which are being viewed as part of a super-cycle of innovation and prosperity. Also helping sentiment has been the relative easing of tensions in the Middle East and the related fall in oil prices.
On the negative side, the first concern is whether the AI boom can last, and whether the investments being made will ultimately generate sufficient returns. Inflation also remains too high, raising fears of a less favourable policy-rate environment. Then, of course, there is geopolitical instability, mainly through its impact on energy markets, since investors know that wars themselves tend to be only temporary disturbances for financial markets.
Investor sentiment is broadly shaped by the interplay between these forces. On the morning of 26 June, enthusiasm for AI remains strong in chips, which helped the Nasdaq 100 gain 0.7% yesterday, but it has faded somewhat elsewhere in technology. Confidence was hit by rumours that OpenAI's stock-market debut could be delayed until next year, and by Apple's announcement of a sharp price increase, with several flagship products rising by 20%. Apple being forced to squeeze its customers is unusual enough. More importantly, markets saw a wider threat: AI-driven inflation, which could take over from oil-driven inflation. Until now, everyone had noted that electronic-component prices were rising, pulled higher by the seemingly endless demands of AI. That has even been the main reason for the surge in semiconductor stocks. But a Mac costing 20% more is rather more tangible than a spreadsheet. It gives investors a clearer sense of the scale of the phenomenon. Apple was taken apart yesterday, falling 6%. The market shot the messenger, pushing its market capitalisation below Alphabet's in the process. Alphabet is now Nvidia's closest challenger. As for OpenAI, the message investors took was that market conditions may not be favourable, and may not become so in the months ahead. That is hardly reassuring. At least, that was the market's initial reading.
For now, AI-imported inflation, conveniently dubbed “chipflation”, has not prompted traders to raise their expectations for US interest rates. If anything, expectations eased yesterday after PCE inflation came in slightly cooler than expected. The market now doubts that the Fed will raise rates this year, though it is not yet ready to believe that it might cut them. Oil's late rebound, after another bout of Iranian sabre-rattling around the Strait of Hormuz, did not alter those expectations. Crude had fallen back into line by this morning, resuming its decline.
In Asia-Pacific, the sell-off in technology stocks continues, despite the positive signals from Micron the evening before last. The moves are violent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei is down more than 4%, dragged lower by Kioxia and SoftBank. SoftBank is heavily exposed to OpenAI, so a delayed listing and questions over valuation are bad news. In South Korea, the KOSPI is down 7%. The Korean index had fallen 10% on Monday before rebounding 8% over the next two sessions. These are penny-stock-style swings. Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan are all lower, helping pull the regional MSCI AC Asia Pacific index down 2.9%. Australia, immune to AI-related angst, is up 0.2%.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: consumer and business confidence in Italy at 11:00; unemployment benefit claims in France at 12:00; In the United States, retail inventories excluding autos, goods trade balance, and wholesale inventories at 14:30, followed by the final Michigan consumer sentiment index at 16:00; speeches by Fed Williams at 16:30 and Fed Kashkari at 17:30. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: 1.32
- Gold: 4,008.77
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 74.22
- United States 10 years: 4.38%
- BITCOIN: 59,680.5
In corporate news:
- Rio Tinto is reportedly considering a joint venture in freight and logistics with Vitol.
- Wise's fiscal 2026 revenue rises.
- BP plc and Iberdrola are reallocating 211 million euros to their green hydrogen project.
- ITV has reached a 1.6 billion-pound deal to sell its broadcasting and streaming businesses to Sky.
- Stellantis and Nissan are in talks to acquire assets from the bankrupt Marelli.
- The German financial regulator is investigating Zalando’s 2025 financial statements.
- Prosecutors are requesting expert reports following Nestlé’s illegal dumping.
- Ferrari’s new electric model will take some getting used to, according to a company executive.
- Bayer wins a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Roundup lawsuits.
- Ryanair is adjusting its seat assignment policy following an investigation by the UK competition authority.
- Crédit Agricole has informed the government of its intention to increase its stake in Banco BPM.
- Vestas has secured orders totaling 869 MW in the United States.
- ON Semiconductor is set to acquire Synaptics for $7 billion.
- Microsoft is raising prices for its Xbox consoles worldwide starting in August.
- OpenAI is reportedly considering postponing its initial public offering until next year, according to The New York Times.
- The board of directors at JPMorgan wants Jamie Dimon to remain CEO for a few more years.
- RTX has secured a $1.11 billion contract extension with the U.S. Navy.
- American Express’s stress tests confirm a capital buffer at the minimum regulatory threshold.
- TechnipFMC has won a contract for Vår Energi’s North Sea projects.
- General Dynamics has won a $209.3 million contract with the U.S. Army for the Abrams program.
- Robinhood completes a $2.2 billion convertible bond offering.
- TSMC says all its factories are operating normally despite heavy rains in Taiwan.
- Saudi Aramco resumes oil loading at Ras Tanura after a four-month shutdown.
- Main earnings today : Volex, ICG Enterprise Trust, Halfords, Dialight, Severfield.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Persimmon Plc: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1300 to GBX 1150.
- Burberry Group Plc: Oddo BHF maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 11 to GBP 10.50.
- Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 3200 to GBX 3600.
- Compass Group Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 30 to USD 32.
- Vistry Group Plc: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 340 to GBX 263.
- Bellway P.l.c.: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 2100 to GBX 2400.
- Diageo Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 22.30 to GBP 22.23.
- Coca-Cola Hellenic: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from EUR 57.10 to EUR 61.50.
- St. James's Place Plc: Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of GBX 1600.
- Quilter Plc: Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of GBX 230.
- Informa Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 990 to GBX 1085.
- Moonpig Group Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 290 to GBX 300.