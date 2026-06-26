Doubt still hangs over financial markets, reflected in a fourth consecutive decline for the S&P 500 in the United States. True, the past two sessions ended with only marginal losses, but the market's inability to advance says a great deal about the conflicting forces troubling investors.

Indeed, Europe's Stoxx Europe 600 is once again outperforming the S&P 500 in 2026, with a gain of 8.1% against 7.5% for the US benchmark. June has so far been negative for the broad US index, down 2.9%, while its European equivalent is up 2.3%.

It is worth taking stock of the forces at work as the year nears its halfway point. On the positive side for equities, the US economy remains resilient, consumers are still spending, and corporate earnings are growing at a brisk pace. Added to this are the vast sums being poured into AI-related sectors, especially the upstream parts of the chain, such as chips, hardware and energy, which are being viewed as part of a super-cycle of innovation and prosperity. Also helping sentiment has been the relative easing of tensions in the Middle East and the related fall in oil prices.

On the negative side, the first concern is whether the AI boom can last, and whether the investments being made will ultimately generate sufficient returns. Inflation also remains too high, raising fears of a less favourable policy-rate environment. Then, of course, there is geopolitical instability, mainly through its impact on energy markets, since investors know that wars themselves tend to be only temporary disturbances for financial markets.

Investor sentiment is broadly shaped by the interplay between these forces. On the morning of 26 June, enthusiasm for AI remains strong in chips, which helped the Nasdaq 100 gain 0.7% yesterday, but it has faded somewhat elsewhere in technology. Confidence was hit by rumours that OpenAI's stock-market debut could be delayed until next year, and by Apple's announcement of a sharp price increase, with several flagship products rising by 20%. Apple being forced to squeeze its customers is unusual enough. More importantly, markets saw a wider threat: AI-driven inflation, which could take over from oil-driven inflation. Until now, everyone had noted that electronic-component prices were rising, pulled higher by the seemingly endless demands of AI. That has even been the main reason for the surge in semiconductor stocks. But a Mac costing 20% more is rather more tangible than a spreadsheet. It gives investors a clearer sense of the scale of the phenomenon. Apple was taken apart yesterday, falling 6%. The market shot the messenger, pushing its market capitalisation below Alphabet's in the process. Alphabet is now Nvidia's closest challenger. As for OpenAI, the message investors took was that market conditions may not be favourable, and may not become so in the months ahead. That is hardly reassuring. At least, that was the market's initial reading.

For now, AI-imported inflation, conveniently dubbed “chipflation”, has not prompted traders to raise their expectations for US interest rates. If anything, expectations eased yesterday after PCE inflation came in slightly cooler than expected. The market now doubts that the Fed will raise rates this year, though it is not yet ready to believe that it might cut them. Oil's late rebound, after another bout of Iranian sabre-rattling around the Strait of Hormuz, did not alter those expectations. Crude had fallen back into line by this morning, resuming its decline.

In Asia-Pacific, the sell-off in technology stocks continues, despite the positive signals from Micron the evening before last. The moves are violent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei is down more than 4%, dragged lower by Kioxia and SoftBank. SoftBank is heavily exposed to OpenAI, so a delayed listing and questions over valuation are bad news. In South Korea, the KOSPI is down 7%. The Korean index had fallen 10% on Monday before rebounding 8% over the next two sessions. These are penny-stock-style swings. Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan are all lower, helping pull the regional MSCI AC Asia Pacific index down 2.9%. Australia, immune to AI-related angst, is up 0.2%.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: consumer and business confidence in Italy at 11:00; unemployment benefit claims in France at 12:00; In the United States, retail inventories excluding autos, goods trade balance, and wholesale inventories at 14:30, followed by the final Michigan consumer sentiment index at 16:00; speeches by Fed Williams at 16:30 and Fed Kashkari at 17:30. See the full calendar here.

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