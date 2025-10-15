Apple has unveiled a new generation of MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, as well as a new version of the Vision Pro, all equipped with the M5 chip, which is supposed to offer superior performance to its predecessors. The MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, the 11-inch iPad Pro at $999, and the Vision Pro headset at $3,499. These products, already available for pre-order, will go on sale next Wednesday, October 22. This series of launches is part of Apple's fall strategy, which updates its lines of computers, tablets, and accessories after unveiling the iPhone in September.

The December quarter will be decisive, as it will include the first full quarter of sales of the iPhone 17, unveiled alongside the Apple Watch Series 11. This period remains historically the most important for the group's revenue. Analysts are closely monitoring the potential effects of the Trump administration's tariff policies on electronic components imported from China to gauge whether Apple will absorb the cost increases or pass them on to consumers.

While iPads and MacBooks continue to be significant, they remain far behind the iPhone, which generated $45bn in the June quarter, or 47% of total revenue. iPad sales actually declined 8% to $6.58bn, while Mac sales rose 15% to $8.05bn. The Vision Pro remains marginal in the results, although it illustrates Apple's desire to strengthen its hardware ecosystem. With the rise of the M5 chip, the group hopes to stimulate demand and strengthen its position at the high end of the market as the holiday season approaches.