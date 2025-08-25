Bank of America maintains its "buy" recommendation on Apple stock on Monday, with a target price of $250.



While some media outlets are reporting that an iPhone 17 could be unveiled on Tuesday, September 9, with pre-orders opening on September 12 and availability in stores scheduled for September 19, BofA says it anticipates the launch of a slimmer model, dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the current Plus version with a thickness of just 5.55 mm, making the device particularly thin and light.



While noting that format changes have historically been accompanied by significant renewal cycles, the broker believes that investor expectations are more measured this time around.



The broker estimates that iPhone sales will increase 1% in FY 2025/2026, to 235 million units, a figure close to the market consensus of 233 million, given that the iPhone 17 Air could be offered at a price $100 higher than the current Plus model.



In its note, BofA says it is mainly waiting for possible announcements on artificial intelligence, particularly regarding improvements to integration with applications and Siri.



While Apple's product events have often been accompanied by a decline in the stock price before rebounding 30 to 60 days later, the professional points out that the stock could perform better this time around if the company surprises the market with a convincing demonstration of its AI capabilities.