Apple has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court to challenge Indian antitrust legislation that could expose it to a record fine of $38bn. The US group contests the calculation method used by the regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is based on the company's global revenue. According to Apple, this basis is "unconstitutional, disproportionate and unfair" in light of the accusations brought by a coalition of start-ups, notably backed by Match Group, the publisher of Tinder.

The case centres on Apple's requirement that developers use its in-app payment system (IAP), deemed restrictive and costly for publishers. A preliminary CCI ruling from 2021 already found that this requirement limited developers' freedom in their choice of payment solutions. The regulator's final decision remains pending, but Apple is already seeking to shield itself from what could become one of the heaviest financial penalties ever imposed on the group.

The stakes go beyond the legal front alone: India has become a strategic pillar for Apple, with 15 million iPhones expected in 2025 and record exports of $12.8bn in 2024. The country is both a commercial growth driver and an alternative industrial hub to China. By taking a firm stand against the CCI, Apple is defending its immediate economic interests while seeking to preserve its long-term position in a rapidly expanding market.