Apple did not dethrone Nvidia. The company with the apple logo simply stayed almost motionless, firmly planted on its pedestal, while a violent gust blowing through the chip sector knocked Nvidia's crown off… for a few hours. Apple therefore briefly became the world's most valuable company again without really moving forward. Nvidia fell, Apple resisted. Behind this aborted handoff lies a question that is becoming increasingly pressing for Wall Street: in a capital-intensive arms race, how much is the right to wait worth?

On July 17, Apple briefly took the lead from Nvidia in the stock market, with a market capitalization near $4,880bn versus $4,860bn. Apple shares were barely budging, while Nvidia shares were down 3.5%. By the close, the chipmaker had even regained a few billion in its lead, at $4,908bn versus $4,902bn for Apple. This was not a coronation, but rather a wobble by the favorite.

However, as always, jostling of this kind is an opportunity to force investors to revisit what they think they know. For two years, the market has rewarded companies at the heart of building AI. Nvidia sells the picks. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta pay for the mines, the power plants and the data centers. That machine produced spectacular profits, then equally spectacular expectations. In July, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell nearly 18% from its June peak. In Bank of America's monthly survey, 82% of managers questioned said semiconductors were the most crowded trade in the market.

UBS estimates that hyperscalers' capital spending (revenue for the AI value chain, the famous "AI winners" such as Nvidia) will still rise 76% this year, to $673bn, before growth slows to 25% in 2027 and then to 6% in 2028. The debate is therefore shifting from how much is being invested to the return being generated. Each new billion now has to promise more than a press release about computing power.

Amid this din, Apple is cultivating an almost stoic calm. That does not mean Cupertino is standing still. In FY 2025, the group devoted $34.6bn to research and development, $12.7bn to capex and $90.7bn to share buybacks, against $111.5bn in operating cash flow. Apple is not abstaining entirely, but it is choosing its battlefields.

It is investing in its chips, its software, its private servers and its ecosystem, without trying at all costs to own the best large language model or the biggest fleet of GPUs. Its bet is to let other companies finance the most uncertain phase, then to integrate the technologies that survive. With about 2.5bn devices installed, Apple does not need to sell artificial intelligence by the ton. It needs to make it useful enough to accelerate iPhone replacement cycles and enrich its services. Its economics look less like a lab's than a toll booth's.

It is also important to avoid a misleading comparison. Nvidia is not itself a hyperscaler and its reported capex reached only $6bn in its latest fiscal year. The company is fabless (the brain, not the factory), it designs its chips but outsources their manufacture. Its capital intensity shows up elsewhere: $95.2bn in supply and capacity commitments, $27bn in cloud commitments, and above all the hundreds of billions spent by its customers. The real duel pits Apple against the entire AI industrial complex, of which Nvidia is both the symbol and the leading supplier.

In an arms race, the one who does not fire immediately also saves ammunition. However, the market is already charging dearly for that serenity. Based on consensus earnings estimates, Apple trades at about 34x expected earnings, versus nearly 39x for Nvidia. In other words, Apple is not being treated like an AI laggard. It already enjoys a very high-quality valuation, while Nvidia continues to be valued on the depth of its growth. While patience has value, Apple is still just as expensive.

The scenario can flip quickly. If hyperscalers show that their investments are producing revenues and margins to match, Nvidia will regain a powerful catalyst. If Siri disappoints again, if the upgrade cycle fails to materialize or if component costs weigh on margins, Apple's calm will be reread as falling behind. And falling behind is punished harshly when you are valued at 34 times expected earnings. The option to wait only has value if you can enter later without having ceded the ground.

Apple may not be winning the AI war yet. For now, it is winning the right to watch others show it where the most costly mistakes lie. On Friday, that was enough to hold the crown for a few hours. Sometimes, not losing is worth more than winning.

Apple tops Nvidia intraday, but not at the close

Market capitalization on July 17, 2026, in trillions of dollars.

Sources

Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's / HSBC, Nvidia, Form 10-K FY2026, Apple, Form 10-K 2025, SEC