According to forecasts published Tuesday evening by IDC, Apple could ship 247.4 million iPhones in 2025, a record that would surpass the 236 million units reached in 2021 with the iPhone 13 lineup. This rise of over 6% y-o-y would be mainly driven by the success of the iPhone 17, launched last September, and by a clear rebound in demand for Apple products in China, where the brand benefits from a rebound in demand after several quarters of slowdown.

IDC expects iPhone shipments in China to jump 17% in Q4 2025, contradicting its previous estimates which had pointed to an annual decline of 1%. The company now expects 3% growth in the Chinese market next year, despite increased local competition, notably from Huawei. This dynamic places Apple in a favorable position to surpass Samsung in smartphone shipments, a first in over 14 years, according to similar projections from Counterpoint Research.

However, this trajectory could be compromised from 2026. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is considering pushing back the launch of the base model of the iPhone 18 to 2027, breaking with its usual annual cycle. IDC estimates that such a schedule slip could lead to a 4.2% drop in shipments in the following year, introducing uncertainty about Apple's ability to sustain its momentum in the medium term.