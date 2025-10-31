Apple reported better-than-expected Q4 results (period ended September 27), with revenue of $102.47bn (+8% year-on-year) and EPS of $1.85, above the $1.77 forecast. Net profit came in at $27.46bn, largely inflated by a 2024 comparison basis that was affected by an exceptional tax charge. The group anticipates between 10% and 12% revenue growth in the December quarter, driven by "exceptional" demand for the iPhone 17, according to Tim Cook.

The commercial momentum of the new iPhone, launched at the end of September, should enable Apple to achieve record revenue of close to $137bn, exceeding consensus expectations ($132.31bn). Cook said that several models were already out of stock, including in the previous range. While iPhone sales ($49.03bn) were slightly below expectations for the past quarter, other segments posted solid performances, particularly services ($28.75bn, +15%) and Macs ($8.73bn, +13%).

Apple continues to strengthen its position in high-margin services, which are becoming its main source of profitability. At the same time, the company is accelerating its efforts in artificial intelligence: a new version of Siri integrated with Apple Intelligence is planned for 2026, with a partnership already established with OpenAI. The group is also absorbing the costs associated with customs duties without passing them on to consumers. Despite a decline in sales in China (-4%), Tim Cook expects a return to growth as early as next quarter. Apple is thus approaching the end of the year with a solid outlook, at the crossroads of product innovation and strategic diversification. This was enough to push the stock up over 4% in after-hours rading, even though it is already at historic highs.