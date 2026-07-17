Apple explores a settlement with the US Justice Department in its antitrust case

Apple has reportedly entered into preliminary talks with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to reach a settlement of the antitrust lawsuit filed in 2024, according to Bloomberg News. The discussions are said to be at an early stage and no outcome is guaranteed. The company has reportedly already submitted several proposals to the authorities, while neither Apple nor the DOJ has officially commented on the report.

The case brought by the DOJ and 15 US states accuses Apple of abusing its dominant position in the smartphone market. The authorities say the iPhone maker put in place practices that limit competition and keep prices high, to the detriment of consumers and rival businesses. The complaint specifically targets 'super apps', video game streaming services, messaging apps, smartwatches and digital wallets.



At this stage, it is not clear whether the attorneys general of the 15 states involved in the case are taking part in the negotiations toward a possible agreement. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the information published by Bloomberg. In the stock market, Apple shares are down about 0.8% on Friday, while still up nearly 23% since the start of the year.



These talks come against a backdrop of rising legal pressure on Apple. A few days earlier, the group filed suit against OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of misappropriating trade secrets tied to its consumer electronics projects, underscoring the growing number of disputes involving big technology companies.