Apple shares gained around 0.5% on Tuesday on Wall Street, reaching new all-time highs, bringing the tech group's market capitalization even closer to the symbolic $4 trillion mark, which has so far only been reached by Nvidia and Microsoft.



Just over an hour after the New York Stock Exchange opened, Apple's market capitalization reached $3.914 trillion, about 2% below this psychological threshold.



While the stock had been posting annual losses for many months, it has rebounded 16% since the launch of the new version of its iPhone a little over a month ago, which had initially been given a cool reception. It has now gained nearly 8% since January 1.



Strong sales of the iPhone 17, particularly in the US and China, raise hopes for better-than-expected quarterly results next week, given that the device remains the group's flagship product, still generating more than half of the company's total revenue.



Our latest checks in Asia show that the iPhone is a hit around the world this quarter, with a notable upturn in China, a crucial point for Apple, suggesting that this market, which had been holding back growth for a year, is finally picking up again, Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush, said.



Clearly, Tim Cook and his team have finally found the winning formula with the iPhone 17,' adds the professional, who has issued a buy recommendation with a target price of $310 for the stock. Everyone is now waiting for the company to present its grand strategic plan related to AI, he concludes.