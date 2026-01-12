Apple has formally announced a strategic partnership with Google to integrate Gemini artificial intelligence models into its products, including an overhauled version of Siri due out later this year. The multi-year deal also includes the use of Google's cloud infrastructure to support the development of Apple's future foundation models.



In a statement sent to CNBC, Apple said that it selected Google's technology after an in-depth evaluation, viewing Gemini models as the strongest base for its own Apple Foundation Models. The company hopes to deliver new AI-powered user experiences as it seeks to catch up in this strategic area.



The tie-up comes at a symbolic moment, after Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently overtook Apple in market capitalization for the first time since 2019. The announcement also confirms Apple's growing openness to outside technology; the company began talks as early as last year to integrate customized Gemini models into Siri. The partnership marks a major turning point in the evolution of Apple's ecosystem, now backed by advances in generative AI.