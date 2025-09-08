Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of $82.



The analyst believes that Q4 2025 could be disappointing - Tariff relief, US antitrust measures, and the AI-based Siri service in 2026 have pushed the stock price up 18% over the last three months, the broker said.



Our fundamental concerns remain unchanged: smartphone market saturation, lack of technological innovation, and rising manufacturing costs for AI, with uncertain demand, Jefferies adds.



We remain unenthusiastic about the iPhone 17, despite positive results from a survey of US consumers.



Jefferies believes that anticipated demand in Q3 2025 could lead to lower-than-expected results in Q4 2025.