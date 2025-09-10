Jefferies maintains its 'hold' rating on the Apple stock with an unchanged price target of $205.82. NB: pmt -0.2%.



According to the note, no price increase for the iPhone 17 is offset by the removal of the 128GB versions, which ultimately raises the average selling price by about 11% for the 17 Air and 5% for the 17 Pro, while the price reduction on the base model (9%-11% in the US, 11%-14% in China) should help defend market share while preserving margins.



The analyst points out that the new features remain limited and broadly "in line" with expectations, despite new A19/A19 Pro (3nm) chips on all four models, which does not justify an adjustment to the investment thesis.



The broker adds that this "more aggressive" pricing strategy at the low end is weighing on Android in China, but does not warrant "any change" to the forecast or recommendation.