Apple launches an iPhone leasing offer with Klarna in the United States

Apple will soon roll out in the United States a new iPhone leasing program developed with Klarna. The plan is designed to make its devices more accessible as price increases loom and to encourage more frequent hardware upgrades.

Apple announced the launch of Apple Upgrade, a program that lets customers lease an iPhone for one or two years starting at $17.99 a month, in partnership with Klarna. Available in Apple Stores and on the online store, the offer will also be extended to the Apple Watch, while Macs and iPads can be leased over two or three years. At the end of the contract, customers can return their device, buy it by making an additional payment or switch to a new model, with no security deposit.



The initiative follows recent price increases for iPads and Macs, driven in part by the global memory shortage, and comes as analysts expect iPhone prices to rise. Apple is aiming to emphasize more affordable monthly payments rather than a steep purchase price. Investors also believe the strategy could reduce the group's reliance on device upgrade cycles, as the average iPhone replacement interval now approaches four years.



The new program replaces the former iPhone Upgrade Program, a pricier option that included AppleCare and relied on financing provided by Citizens Bank. With this plan, Apple steps up competition with telecom operators, which already offer financing and trade-in deals, as well as installment-payment options available through Apple Card, Klarna or Affirm. The group will publish its quarterly results on Thursday, the last to be presented by Tim Cook before he moves into the role of executive chairman of the board.