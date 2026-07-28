Apple will soon roll out a new iPhone leasing program developed with Klarna in the US. The plan aims to make its devices more affordable amid expected price increases, while encouraging more frequent hardware upgrades.

Apple has announced the launch of Apple Upgrade, a program that lets customers lease an iPhone for one or two years starting at $17.99 a month, in partnership with Klarna. Available in Apple Stores and on the online store, the offer will also be extended to the Apple Watch, while Macs and iPads can be leased over two or three years. At the end of the contract, customers can return their device, buy it with an additional payment, or move to a new model, with no security deposit.



The move follows recent price increases for iPads and Macs, notably driven by the global memory shortage. It comes as analysts expect the price of iPhones to rise. Apple is looking to emphasize more affordable monthly payments rather than a high upfront purchase price. Investors also believe the strategy could reduce the group's reliance on device upgrade cycles, as the average replacement time for an iPhone now is nearing four years.



The new program replaces the former, more expensive iPhone Upgrade Program, which included AppleCare and relied on financing provided by Citizens Bank. With this plan, Apple steps up competition with telecom operators, which already offer financing and trade-in deals, as well as installment-payment options available via Apple Card, Klarna, or Affirm. The group will publish its quarterly results on Thursday, the last to be presented by Tim Cook before he moves into the role of executive chairman of the board.