On Thursday,Apple announced a new program for mini-app developers, allowing them to benefit from a reduced commission on the App Store, from 30% to 15%. Called the Mini Apps Partner Program, this initiative is aimed at developers which use certain Apple technologies, such as purchase management, age verification, or in-app payment tools. The program aims to encourage greater integration into the brand's ecosystem, while supporting the development of these lightweight applications.

Mini apps, often designed in HTML or JavaScript, are generally integrated into platforms such as Discord or WeChat, where they provide access to a variety of services without the need for a standalone application. This model, already widespread in China, is beginning to gain ground elsewhere, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector. Apple hopes to strengthen the presence of these tools on the App Store as it transforms its business model.

This initiative comes at a time when the Cupertino-based company is facing increased regulatory pressure, particularly in Europe with the Digital Markets Act, and in the United States through several court decisions. Apple had already relaxed its conditions for certain categories of apps, but remains committed to its system of human validation. While the App Store remains the only authorized store on the iPhone, the brand continues to adjust its strategy to maintain control while responding to regulatory requirements and market developments.