Apple posted Q1 2026 revenue of $143.76bn, up 16% y-o-y, driven by a surge in iPhone sales. Net profit came in at $42.10bn, or $2.84 per diluted share, beating market expectations. iPhone sales rose 23% to $85.27bn, boosted by the success of the iPhone 17 models. CEO Tim Cook hailed "stunning" demand and said that Apple's active installed base is currently 2.5 billion devices.



Greater China played a leading role, with revenue up 38% to $25.53bn, helped by a high share of upgrades and customer conversions from other brands. Other segments were more mixed: Mac sales fell 7%, while iPad sales rose 6%, attracting new users. Wearables and accessories slipped 2%, while services generated $30.01bn, up 14%.



Strategically, Apple is continuing a cautious integration of artificial intelligence. A deal with Google will bring the Gemini model into the Apple Intelligence ecosystem. R&D spending rose to $10.89bn, while investments edged lower. The group nevertheless expects higher component costs, notably for memory, due to rising AI-driven demand. Over the quarter, Apple returned nearly $32bn to shareholders, reaffirming its policy of substantial capital returns.



Apple shares were up nearly 2% after Wall Street's close