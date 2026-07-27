Apple retakes Wall Street's crown from Nvidia

Apple has reclaimed its position as Wall Street's most valuable company, with a market capitalization now close to $5,000bn. The company is back on top for the first time since April 2025, helped by a recent stock rally and a pullback in semiconductors.

This handover above all highlights a shift in investor perceptions of artificial intelligence. Long penalized for its apparent lag in generative AI, Apple is now benefiting from a model that is far less capital-intensive than that of the hyperscalers. While Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, to the point of consuming nearly all of their free cash flow and forcing them to raise capital in the markets, Apple is sticking with its asset-light approach, built on integrating external models, its massive installed base, and its ability to monetize AI through services and iPhone upgrades.



At the same time, enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has cooled since early June. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen more than 20% from its recent high, while Nvidia, still the leading beneficiary of hyperscaler capex, is down about 13% from its mid-May record.



The crown remains fragile nonetheless, as Apple will report quarterly results on Thursday, July 30, with consensus expectations near $109bn in revenue. The market will primarily look to confirm that strength in iPhone and services supports a now record valuation, as higher component costs could start to weigh on margins.



Attention will then shift to the traditional September keynote, which will carry particular weight this year as it comes a few days after John Ternus takes over as CEO on September 1, with Tim Cook becoming Executive Chairman. The event could offer clues about Apple's strategic priorities under the former head of hardware engineering. The group is expected in particular to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, as well as its first foldable iPhone, a launch that could revive hardware innovation and support the device upgrade cycle.