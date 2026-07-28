Apple has regained its position as Wall Street's most valuable company, with a market capitalization now nearing $5,000bn. The iPhone maker returns to a spot it had not held since April 2025, helped by a combination of its recent stock rally and the pullback in semiconductors.

This changing of the guard mainly reflects a shift in how investors view artificial intelligence. Long penalized for its apparent lag in generative AI, Apple is now benefiting from a model that is far less capital-intensive than that of the hyperscalers. While Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, to the point of consuming nearly all of their free cash flow and forcing them to raise capital in the markets, Apple is sticking with its "asset light" approach, built on integrating external models, its massive installed base, and its ability to monetize AI through services and iPhone upgrades.



At the same time, enthusiasm for AI infrastructure has cooled since early June. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen more than 20% from its recent high, while Nvidia, still the primary beneficiary of hyperscaler capex, is down about 13% from its mid-May record.



The crown remains fragile, however, as Apple will report quarterly results on Thursday, July 30, with consensus near $109bn in revenue. The market will mainly be looking to confirm that the strength of the iPhone and services justifies a now record valuation, as rising component costs could begin to weigh on margins.



Attention will then shift to the traditional September keynote, which will carry special significance this year since it comes a few days after John Ternus takes over as CEO on September 1, with Tim Cook becoming Executive Chairman. The event could provide clues about Apple's strategic priorities under the former head of hardware engineering. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, as well as its first foldable iPhone, a launch that could reignite hardware innovation and support the device upgrade cycle.