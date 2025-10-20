Apple's iPhone 17 has had a significantly better launch than its predecessor, with sales up 14% in the US and China in its first ten days, according to a Counterpoint study published on Monday. The standard model is particularly popular in China, where sales have almost doubled compared to the iPhone 16, and are up 31% cumulatively in both markets. These results confirm the appeal of the new generation amongst consumers in two of Apple's most strategic markets.

This momentum is largely due to the good positioning of the base model, which is praised for its value for money. According to Mengmeng Zhang, an analyst at Counterpoint, the main improvements include a faster chip, a better screen, increased storage capacity, an optimized front camera, all without a price increase from last year. Launched globally in September, the iPhone 17 range is off to a promising start for Apple, despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.