Apple is expected to become the world's leading smartphone manufacturer in 2025, for the first time in 14 years, according to a study by Counterpoint Research. The California-based group expects to ship 243 million iPhones, compared with 235 million for Samsung, giving them respective market shares of 19.4% and 18.7%. This shift is explained by the commercial success of the iPhone 17 series, launched in September, which has posted significant sales increases in the US (+12%) and China (+18%) compared with the previous generation.

This rebound coincides with a replacement cycle for devices purchased during the pandemic. Apple is also benefiting from a favourable backdrop, marked by a more supportive economic climate, a weaker dollar and a trade agreement easing tensions between Washington and Beijing. At the same time, Samsung continues to suffer from the rise of Chinese competitors in the entry-level and mid-range segments, which is undermining its historic position as market leader.

In the medium term, Apple could maintain this lead at least until 2029, according to Counterpoint. The group is notably banking on a dynamic secondary market, with 358 million refurbished iPhones sold between 2023 and mid-2025, and on a strategy of broadening its range. A foldable iPhone and an entry-level version dubbed iPhone 17e are expected in 2026. With improvements to Siri and a design overhaul planned for 2027, Apple intends to consolidate its dominance, supported by growing loyalty to the iOS ecosystem and an ever-expanding installed base.