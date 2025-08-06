Under pressure from repeated threats from Donald Trump, Apple plans to invest $100bn in new factories in the United States in order to please the US president.

Apple plans to invest $100bn to boost production in the United States, according to the White House. This program, separate from the four-year, $500bn plan announced in February, aims to bring back the manufacturing of critical components and support Donald Trump's reindustrialization policy. The announcement is being touted as a victory for economic and national security, as the White House seeks to increase industrial reshoring.

Apple is reorganizing its supply chain to reduce the impact of tariffs, which cost it $800m in Q2. The group already manufactures some of the iPhones for the US market in India, and other products such as Macs and Apple Watches in Vietnam, while waiting to repatriate part of its production back to the US.

The $100bn commitment complements previous investments, including AI factories in Texas and the creation of 20,000 R&D jobs. This strategy illustrates Apple's desire to secure its operations in the face of trade uncertainty while responding to the Trump administration's political incentives.