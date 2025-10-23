Apple faces a new complaint filed Wednesday with the European Commission, this time by NGOs Article 19 and the Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte (GFF), which accuse the American giant of violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Central to the case are the restrictions imposed by Apple on developers wishing to offer third-party app stores on iOS and iPadOS.

The complainants believe that Apple's current conditions prevent true interoperability with the brand's devices, in direct contradiction to the DMA's objective of restoring fair competition. In particular, they denounce the requirement for developers to obtain a standby letter of credit (SBLC) of €1m in order to operate outside the App Store, a threshold considered inaccessible for many SMEs.

The European Commission has confirmed that it has received the complaint and said it is examining it as part of an ongoing consultation on Apple's business practices. "Third-party contributions are essential to the effective enforcement of the DMA," a spokesperson said.

Already fined €500m in April for non-compliance with the DMA, Apple is under increased scrutiny from European regulators. This new complaint adds to the pressure on the Cupertino-based group, as Brussels steps up its investigations into the practices of large digital platforms known as gatekeepers.