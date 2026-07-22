As tech giants pour tens of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence to protect their lead, Apple is taking a very different path. Long criticized for lagging in the field, the Cupertino group has gradually become a market favorite again, even briefly reclaiming the title of the world's largest company by market capitalization from Nvidia.

It's hard not to think of Jean de La Fontaine's moral as Apple briefly retakes the top spot among the world's biggest market caps. Over the past two years, the iPhone maker has had a rocky ride. First lifted by huge expectations around Apple Intelligence, the company then took fire after what many saw as a disappointing rollout of its AI features, fueling the narrative of a missed turn. Yet Apple has managed to reverse the trend thanks to the commercial success of the iPhone 17 and a new generation of more affordable Macs that has been well received. In just a few months, the group has moved from AI laggard to a company once again able to deliver strong commercial momentum.

More striking than the rebound itself is the shift in how investors view the stock. While Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Amazon ramp up massive spending on AI infrastructure and models, Apple is now seen as a tech-sector "safe haven." That perception is reinforced by a deliberate strategic choice: instead of building its own generative AI model for the iPhone, the group is expected to rely on Google's Gemini. The approach lets Apple benefit from AI advances without bearing the same level of spending as its rivals.

At the same time, questions are mounting over valuations across the AI heavyweights. Investors are weighing the risk of a speculative bubble and the prospect of a slowdown in the semiconductor investment cycle that has broadly supported markets in recent years. In that context, Apple looks like a more defensive alternative within the mega-cap tech universe. If Nvidia remains the emblem of the AI revolution today, Apple's climb is a reminder that on Wall Street, the top spot depends not only on technological firepower, but also on the ability to keep investors convinced over time.