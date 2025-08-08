Wedbush Securities on Friday reiterated its "outperform" rating and $270 target price for Apple shares, while saying that the tech giant will have to make three important decisions to avoid becoming the "Blackberry" of the AI erna.



Noting the lack of progress made in this area by the Cupertino-based group, the broker notably explains that Apple will (1) have to buy Perplexity, and quickly, emphasizing that this AI-based search engine could transform its strategy by enabling it to improve Siri's features with technology considered to be among the best on the market.



'Even if it costs more than $30b, it would be a small price to pay given the potential revenue that AI could bring to Apple," Wedbush said.



According to the broker, Apple will also have to (2) recruit external AI talent given its recent lack of innovation, with AI experts from other companies helping to change the internal culture and stimulate creativity.



Finally, Wedbush believes that Apple will have to team up with Google to fully integrate its AI tool called "Gemini" into the iPhone, given that OpenAI is unlikely to be a viable long-term partner.



"Betting on Gemini could greatly improve the AI features offered to Apple users," it concludes