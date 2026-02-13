On Thursday Applied Materials issued a Q2 outlook that was well above expectations, driven by rising demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, fueled by the boom in artificial intelligence and a global memory shortage. The company expects revenue of about $7.65bn, plus or minus $500m, compared with the $7.01bn forecast by analysts. EPS is expected at around $2.64, with a margin of $0.20, well above the consensus of $2.28.



The stock jumped over 11% in after-hours trading, lifting other sector players such as Lam Research and KLA, up over 2%. Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said ramping investment in AI infrastructure is boosting demand for advanced logic technologies, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and sophisticated packaging techniques. HBM, which is essential to high-end AI processors such as Nvidia's, is at the center of a sharp squeeze in global supply.



Applied Materials posted Q1 revenue of $7.01bn, above expectations, and adjusted EPS of $2.38, versus $2.20 expected. Revenue from the division focused on DRAM memory tools rose 34%, accelerating from the 27% recorded a year earlier. Against a backdrop of strong demand and targeted shortages, the group says it is well positioned in the strategic AI market, with solid near-term prospects.