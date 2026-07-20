AppLovin, founded in 2011, is a mobile advertising technology company based in Palo Alto, California. It builds the AI-driven infrastructure that connects advertisers with the users most likely to engage, and helps publishers get the best price for their ad inventory, all running through auctions that clear in microseconds. Once known as much for the mobile games it published as for its ad tech, the company sold off its entire Apps division in 2025 to become a pure advertising platform. Let's take a closer look.

AppLovin has become a fundamentally different company over the past few years. The core technology is the same - an AI-powered advertising engine, now called Axon Ads Manager, that matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions running at microsecond speed. On June 30, 2025, AppLovin sold its entire Apps business, the portfolio of 200-plus mobile games that used to make up nearly half of revenue, to Tripledot for $400 million in cash plus roughly 20% of Tripledot's fully diluted equity. AppLovin now operates as a single reportable segment, and the old game studios sit in the filings as discontinued operations rather than as a growth story of their own.

A pure advertising and monetization platform built around four products. Axon Ads Manager (the renamed AppDiscovery) is the user-acquisition engine and now comprises the vast majority of revenue; it's powered by the Axon AI recommendation model and charges advertisers dynamically against their return-on-ad-spend targets rather than a flat CPM or CPI. MAX remains the in-app bidding and monetization layer for publishers, running a real-time unified auction across demand sources. Adjust, the measurement and attribution SaaS platform operates as a standalone subsidiary with data walled off from the ad engine unless a customer opts in. Wurl, the CTV distribution and monetization business from 2022, rounds things out with AdPool for ad demand and Global FAST Pass for launching ad-supported channels.

2025 revenue was $5.48 billion, up 70% from $3.22 billion in 2024. Net income from continuing operations was $3.43 billion, a 63% margin versus 49% the year before. Adjusted EBITDA reached $4.51 billion at an 82% margin, up from 75% in 2024 and 67% in 2023. FCF was $3.95 billion, up from $2.07 billion. Q1 2026 kept the pace: revenue $1.84 billion (+59% YoY), net income from continuing operations $1.21 billion (65% margin), Adjusted EBITDA $1.56 billion (85% margin), operating cash flow $1.29 billion for the quarter alone. Cash stood at $2.76 billion against $3.51 billion of long-term debt, and the share count has fallen from 348 million in mid-2023 to 336 million, funded by $2.2 billion of buybacks in 2025 and another $982 million in Q1 2026, with $3.3 billion still authorized.

On the forecast side, consensus estimates have revenue compounding from $8.2 billion in 2026 to $13.3 billion in 2028, EBITDA margin holding near 84-85%, net margin climbing toward 67%, and EPS going from $9.75 in 2025 to $16.07 in 2026 and $27.10 by 2028, with the company projected to be sitting on roughly $14 billion of net cash by 2028. But market cap has already dropped from $227.7 billion to $142.6 billion in 2026, a 37% decline despite the growth, which has compressed the multiple from 69x earnings to 26.4x, and EV/EBITDA from 51x down to 20x, with both multiples estimated to keep falling to roughly 16x P/E and 11x EV/EBITDA by 2028. FCF yield moves from under 2% in 2025 to an estimated 7.5% by 2028.

Regarding risks, AppLovin no longer has to defend a games portfolio against Apple and Google store economics — that's Tripledot's problem now — but what's left is a bet on one engine: IDFA and identifier access, continued Axon AI adoption, and a client list where Meta and Google are also the biggest competitors for ad spend.

In 2023, was a diversified platform-plus-apps business clawing back margin after over-extending in gaming. 2026 is a leaner operator, but now fighting Meta and Google directly with less capital behind it, on a client base that keeps consolidating into fewer, bigger accounts.