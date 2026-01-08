Appointment at Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced the appointment of Valentine Piedelievre-Eman as Chief Communications Officer.

Starting February 2, she will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of Ubisoft's overall communications and brand strategy. She will report to Cécile Russeil, Executive Vice President overseeing communications, corporate affairs, DIA (diversity, inclusion, and belonging), human resources, and the legal department.



Prior to joining Ubisoft, Valentine Piedelievre-Eman served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Western Europe and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery. In this role, she managed corporate communications and media relations in France, the Benelux, Germany, and Africa for all of the Group's activities, including Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max, Discovery, and Eurosport.