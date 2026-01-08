Appointment at Ubisoft
Ubisoft has announced the appointment of Valentine Piedelievre-Eman as Chief Communications Officer.
Published on 01/08/2026 at 11:58 am EST
Prior to joining Ubisoft, Valentine Piedelievre-Eman served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Western Europe and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery. In this role, she managed corporate communications and media relations in France, the Benelux, Germany, and Africa for all of the Group's activities, including Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max, Discovery, and Eurosport.