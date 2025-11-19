BIC has announced the appointment of Grégory Lambertie as Chief Financial and Digital Officer, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, he will oversee global finance, mergers & acquisitions operations, as well as information systems, and will serve as a member of the Executive Committee.

Based in Clichy, Lambertie brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial positions, with expertise in strategic growth, financial transformation, and capital markets, to support the group's next phase of sustainable growth.

BIC and its Executive Committee also extend their thanks to Chris Dayton, Vice President in charge of planning and financial analysis, for serving as interim Chief Financial Officer during the transition period.