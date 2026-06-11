Appointments to Hermès Internationals Executive Committee

Effective from. July 1, 2026, Hermès International's Executive Committee will undergo a strategic reorganization. Nicolas Martin joins the executive committee as Corporate Secretary. His new responsibilities will encompass the group legal department, Hermès Services Group, the audit and risk department, and the real estate department. Sharon MacBeath, who has served as Group Human Resources Director since 2019 and as a member of the executive committee since February 2022, has been appointed Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Sustainability.

Furthermore, the French luxury house has announced the departure of Olivier Fournier, who "now wishes to begin a new chapter in his life after all these years dedicated to the house."



Having joined Hermès in 1991, Olivier Fournier has supported the development of the house for 35 years, serving successively within Hermès International, Holding Textile Hermès, Hermès Leather Goods & Saddlery, and finally alongside Axel Dumas on the executive committee as Executive Vice President of Governance and Organizational Development.



Olivier Fournier will remain President of the Hermès Corporate Foundation.