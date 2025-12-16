Appointments to the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas announces that its board of directors has appointed Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as independent lead director, chairman of the appointments and compensation committee, and vice-chairman of the board.



This appointment replaces Pascal Lebard, who has reached 12 years in office and can therefore no longer be considered an independent director within the meaning of the AFEP/MEDEF Code recommendations.



The testing, inspection, and certification services group notes, however, that Pascal Lebard will remain a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee, the Strategy Committee, and the CSR Committee.



In addition, the board has appointed Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Julie Avrane as a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee.