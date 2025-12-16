Bureau Veritas announces that its board of directors has appointed Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as independent lead director, chairman of the appointments and compensation committee, and vice-chairman of the board.
This appointment replaces Pascal Lebard, who has reached 12 years in office and can therefore no longer be considered an independent director within the meaning of the AFEP/MEDEF Code recommendations.
The testing, inspection, and certification services group notes, however, that Pascal Lebard will remain a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee, the Strategy Committee, and the CSR Committee.
In addition, the board has appointed Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Julie Avrane as a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee.
Bureau Veritas SA is No. 1 worldwide in providing compliance evaluation and certification services applied to the quality, safety, health, environment and social responsibility fields. The group's activity consists of inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying products, assets (buildings, industrial infrastructures, equipment, ships, etc.) and management systems (primarily ISO standards) compared to regulatory or volunteering reference standards. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industry and infrastructures (79.1%): analysis and control of hygiene, safety and environment, inspection and certification of industrial equipment, verification of construction compliance, certification of management systems,
- consumer goods (12.8%);
- marine (8.1%): inspection and classification of ships.
At the end of 2024, the group owns a network of nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
