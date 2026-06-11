Furthermore, the French luxury house announced the departure of Olivier Fournier, who "now wishes to begin a new chapter in his life after all these years dedicated to the house."

Having joined Hermès in 1991, Olivier Fournier has supported the development of the house for 35 years, serving successively within Hermès International, Holding Textile Hermès, Hermès Leather Goods and Saddlery, and finally alongside Axel Dumas on the executive committee as Executive Vice President of Governance and Organizational Development.

Olivier Fournier will remain President of the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès.