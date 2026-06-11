Appointments to the Hermès International Executive Committee

Effective July 1, 2026, the Executive Committee of Hermès International will undergo a series of leadership changes. Nicolas Martin joins the executive committee as Corporate Secretary. His new responsibilities will encompass the group legal department, Hermès Services Group, the audit and risk department, and the real estate department. Sharon MacBeath, who has served as Group Human Resources Director since 2019 and as a member of the executive committee since February 2022, has been appointed Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Sustainability.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/11/2026 at 12:19 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Furthermore, the French luxury house announced the departure of Olivier Fournier, who "now wishes to begin a new chapter in his life after all these years dedicated to the house."



Having joined Hermès in 1991, Olivier Fournier has supported the development of the house for 35 years, serving successively within Hermès International, Holding Textile Hermès, Hermès Leather Goods and Saddlery, and finally alongside Axel Dumas on the executive committee as Executive Vice President of Governance and Organizational Development.



Olivier Fournier will remain President of the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès.