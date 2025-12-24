In detail, the specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure acquired 424,589 shares through the semi-centralized procedure managed by Euronext Paris, and 1,455,837 shares on the market.

As a result, at the close of the OPAS, Legrand holds 8,713,213 Cogelec shares, representing 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights of the company specializing in intercoms and access control systems for multi-unit housing.

Settlement and delivery of the offer will proceed according to the schedule communicated by Euronext Paris. The suspension of Cogelec share trading remains in effect pending the implementation of the mandatory squeeze-out.