Approximately 1.88 Million Cogelec Shares Tendered to the Simplified Public Tender Offer

Euronext Paris and Société Générale have informed the AMF that during the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Cogelec shares initiated by Legrand France, held from December 8 to 19 inclusive, the initiator acquired 1,880,426 shares.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/24/2025 at 07:52 am EST

In detail, the specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure acquired 424,589 shares through the semi-centralized procedure managed by Euronext Paris, and 1,455,837 shares on the market.



As a result, at the close of the OPAS, Legrand holds 8,713,213 Cogelec shares, representing 97.92% of the capital and at least 98.69% of the voting rights of the company specializing in intercoms and access control systems for multi-unit housing.



Settlement and delivery of the offer will proceed according to the schedule communicated by Euronext Paris. The suspension of Cogelec share trading remains in effect pending the implementation of the mandatory squeeze-out.