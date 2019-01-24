appygas : Offers a Unique Solution in Europe Making the Gas Trading Easy to Understand

One big challenge in energy trading is quick access to reliable data. European
regulations have made this data public to everyone but it is still not
easily processable. Units, formats, tariffs and regulations are not
harmonized, making it tedious, especially for new market players, to get
a full and correct market overview. Here is where appygas comes into
play.
The information platform appygas was launched in February 2018 to
respond to the need of traders for efficient and reliable access to gas
market data. The appygas team has experience working in transmission
systems as well as in trading and the reliability of data processing
hinges on this knowledge.
The value proposition for the user is simple: appygas collects all
relevant published data from more than 40 European sources, harmonizes
and aggregates them according to a “best newest data” logic, and finally
provides it on its web-platform with enhanced user experience and
visualization.
The best example is the appygas Route Calculator, a unique service in
Europe. Like a common navigator, users select a route from A to B across
Europe, enter a gas volume and a time period and with just one click
appygas calculates the transport fee for all possible routes, classified
by price, capacity type and operator. Further information such as daily
spreads or next transport capacity auctions are also displayed.
The other modules of appygas are built according to the same principle:
making the gas market easy to understand. The flows and availability
maps provide users with near real-time gas flows as well as maintenance
schedules and updates. A daily dashboard delivers an extensive overview
of the latest development on the gas transport market.
Since its launch last February the platform is continuously evolving to
respond to market needs and currently covers Europe’s nine most
significant market areas. The latest developments such as a download
module and API service will be presented at Eworld in Essen from Feb 5
to 7 (stand 418 in hall 2).
To benefit from appygas, customers can register at www.appygas.com
and sign up to a free trial.
Watch the appygas video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURp7WDb__mjlV9cGAOAHBQ
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005599/en/