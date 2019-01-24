Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

appygas : Offers a Unique Solution in Europe Making the Gas Trading Easy to Understand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:00am EST

The Berlin start-up will be present at E-world 2019 to introduce its new features.

One big challenge in energy trading is quick access to reliable data. European regulations have made this data public to everyone but it is still not easily processable. Units, formats, tariffs and regulations are not harmonized, making it tedious, especially for new market players, to get a full and correct market overview. Here is where appygas comes into play.

The information platform appygas was launched in February 2018 to respond to the need of traders for efficient and reliable access to gas market data. The appygas team has experience working in transmission systems as well as in trading and the reliability of data processing hinges on this knowledge.

The value proposition for the user is simple: appygas collects all relevant published data from more than 40 European sources, harmonizes and aggregates them according to a “best newest data” logic, and finally provides it on its web-platform with enhanced user experience and visualization.

The best example is the appygas Route Calculator, a unique service in Europe. Like a common navigator, users select a route from A to B across Europe, enter a gas volume and a time period and with just one click appygas calculates the transport fee for all possible routes, classified by price, capacity type and operator. Further information such as daily spreads or next transport capacity auctions are also displayed.

The other modules of appygas are built according to the same principle: making the gas market easy to understand. The flows and availability maps provide users with near real-time gas flows as well as maintenance schedules and updates. A daily dashboard delivers an extensive overview of the latest development on the gas transport market.

Since its launch last February the platform is continuously evolving to respond to market needs and currently covers Europe’s nine most significant market areas. The latest developments such as a download module and API service will be presented at Eworld in Essen from Feb 5 to 7 (stand 418 in hall 2).

To benefit from appygas, customers can register at www.appygas.com and sign up to a free trial.

Watch the appygas video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURp7WDb__mjlV9cGAOAHBQ


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : receives awards from Bloomberg and Catalyst for its commitment to gender equality and inclusion
AQ
02:56aOil prices dip on worries fuel demand to stall as global growth slows
RE
02:56aResolute Mining Connects Syama Operations to the Cloud with SES Networks
BU
02:56aVestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-leading wind turbine variants
GL
02:53aURGENT : Ghosn resigns as Renault chairman: report
AQ
02:52aELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES : EMGS - Presentation of fourth quarter 2018 results
AQ
02:51aA DAY ON, NOT A DAY OFF : Coca-Cola Employees Celebrate MLK with a Day of Service
AQ
02:50aPOLYUS FINANCE PLC : Trading update for 4Q and FY 2018
EQ
02:49aMINDTREE : Opens New Minneapolis Office to Support Magnet360, Its Expanding Salesforce…
PU
02:49aBONAVA PUBL : Year-end report January - December 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3Oil prices dip on worries fuel demand to stall as global growth slows
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor posts first net loss in eight years as China sales tumble

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.