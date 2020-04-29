Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

april 29, 2020 19:42 - STOCK GRANT PLAN 2019 -2022: ASSIGNMENT OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARES TO CEO LUCA SBURLATI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Comunicato Stampa

STOCK GRANT PLAN 2019 -2022:

ASSIGNMENT OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARES TO CEO LUCA SBURLATI

Turin, 29 April 2020 - The Board of Directors of Pattern S.p.A (AIM:PTR), an Italian company, founded in 2000 by Francesco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, among the most important operators in the field of engineering, development, prototyping and production of fashion lines for the most prestigious brands worldwide exclusively for the top luxury range, which met today, verified the achievement of the group's enhancement objectives as defined by the 2019-2022 Stock Grant Plan (the "Plan") approved at the time of listing and the right to attribution to the CEO Luca Sburlati of n. 100,000 ordinary shares, relating to the first tranche of the Plan.

It should be remembered that the shares assigned come from the share capital increase approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2019 in service of the Plan itself and are therefore newly issued.

***

About Pattern Group:

Pattern Spa is a leading company in engineering, pattern-making and production of runways' collections of the most prestigious fashion luxury brands and, since 2014, is the owner of the outerwear brand ESEMPLARE.

The company, founded in 2000 by Franco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, began in 2017 a structured and integrated growing process thanks, first, to the acquisition of Roscini Atelier Srl, leader in the pattern-making and production of the women's lines, and then in 2019 to the merger in the group of Società Manifattira Tessile (S.M.T.), historical company specialized into prototype and production of luxury knitwear.

Pattern Spa listed on the AIM segment of Borsa Italiana on 2019 and was the first Italian company in its sector to have obtained in 2013 the SA8000/Social Accountability Certification and the first Italian signatory in 2019 of the United Nations' Fashion Climate Act ion Charter confirming the company's strategic choice to invest in sustainability, technology and human resources.

For further information:

Nominated Adviser

CFO SIM S.p.A.

e-mail ecm@cfosim.comtel. +39 02 30343 1

Pattern Investor e Media Relations

Sara De Benedetti sara.debenedetti@pattern.it

1

Disclaimer

Pattern S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 18:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWOLVERINE WORLD WIDE : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:20pCYAN : publishes consolidated financial statements for 2019 with significant growth in revenue and EBITDA
EQ
02:18pRetail TouchPoints Launches ‘Retail Reset'
GL
02:16pDUKE ENERGY : Foundation provides funds to Indiana K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis
PR
02:16pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet
PR
02:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Phoenix Tree Holdings, Ltd. (DNK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pAmerican Creek Announces Postponement of Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Statements
NE
02:14pShuttered salons, nail bars cast pall on Coty beauty sale - sources
RE
02:13pOPPENHEIMER : Connecting-Caring During Covid-19
PU
02:12pLONDON BRENT OIL : Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group