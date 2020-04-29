april 29, 2020 19:42 - STOCK GRANT PLAN 2019 -2022: ASSIGNMENT OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARES TO CEO LUCA SBURLATI

STOCK GRANT PLAN 2019 -2022:

ASSIGNMENT OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARES TO CEO LUCA SBURLATI

Turin, 29 April 2020 - The Board of Directors of Pattern S.p.A (AIM:PTR), an Italian company, founded in 2000 by Francesco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, among the most important operators in the field of engineering, development, prototyping and production of fashion lines for the most prestigious brands worldwide exclusively for the top luxury range, which met today, verified the achievement of the group's enhancement objectives as defined by the 2019-2022 Stock Grant Plan (the "Plan") approved at the time of listing and the right to attribution to the CEO Luca Sburlati of n. 100,000 ordinary shares, relating to the first tranche of the Plan.

It should be remembered that the shares assigned come from the share capital increase approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2019 in service of the Plan itself and are therefore newly issued.

About Pattern Group:

Pattern Spa is a leading company in engineering, pattern-making and production of runways' collections of the most prestigious fashion luxury brands and, since 2014, is the owner of the outerwear brand ESEMPLARE.

The company, founded in 2000 by Franco Martorella and Fulvio Botto, began in 2017 a structured and integrated growing process thanks, first, to the acquisition of Roscini Atelier Srl, leader in the pattern-making and production of the women's lines, and then in 2019 to the merger in the group of Società Manifattira Tessile (S.M.T.), historical company specialized into prototype and production of luxury knitwear.

Pattern Spa listed on the AIM segment of Borsa Italiana on 2019 and was the first Italian company in its sector to have obtained in 2013 the SA8000/Social Accountability Certification and the first Italian signatory in 2019 of the United Nations' Fashion Climate Act ion Charter confirming the company's strategic choice to invest in sustainability, technology and human resources.

